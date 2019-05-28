ARM has recently announced that it’s also cutting ties with Huawei. It’s another company stopping support for the top Chinese OEM as a step of obedience to the US government’s wishes to have nothing to do with Huawei. It’s been a tough month for Huawei as the US continues to urge firms to stop business with the mobile giant. Huawei isn’t giving up but it is expected more challenges will arrive. As for ARM, the company moves on by launching new products that will deliver next-generation AI experiences for the future where 5G is present.

ARM is introducing three new products: the Arm Cortex-A77 CPU, Arm Mali-G77 GPU, and the new Arm Machine Learning (ML) processor. The CPU offers some 20% IPC improvements that will redefine mobile performance. The new GPU boasts a new Valhall architecture that brings high-end graphics and better efficiency for a more premium mobile experience.

The Arm Machine Learning (ML) processor is able to deliver high efficiency with up to 5 TOPs/W and a robust software ecosystem. With all these enhancements, expect more powerful smartphones and mobile systems in the coming year.

The company has been working hard on coming up with new processors that can do a lot from better safety features to faster artificial intelligence to an improved Internet-of-Things. Mobile innovation is what ARM is always focused on and the new products will definitely improve any system.

ARM’s latest solutions will work together to make your next computer or Android smartphone very powerful. Mobile innovation will only increase as security is also enhanced. And as 5G connectivity expands, these new chips will help achieve unsurpassed speed and efficiency.

ARM offers a “total compute approach”. One product brings many different solutions for the mobile industry that is advancing towards the 5G world. With the new products, the possibilities are endless. We can’t imagine life without fast mobile devices and fast Internet connection but the likes of ARM make such smart experiences achievable.