Some of you might barely remember it, but over a year ago, chipmakers ARM introduced the Mali-G51 GPU for mid-range chipsets. Sadly, the G51 hardly saw any use, as ARM decided to stick it out with their G71/G72 premium GPUs and just dialed back the number of cores for midrange. This time around, they seem bent on using the G5x series for midrange devices – so here comes the Mali-G52, and the Mali-G31 for as their entry-level offering.

With the Mali-G52, ARM promises a 30% boost in performance density compared to a G51 on the same process node, while power efficiency gets a 15% improvement. For added value, the new Mali-G52 promises a 3.6x higher performance on machine learning tasks, apart from the generous improvement in terms of floating point operations per second.

The Mali-G31 is based on the aforementioned G51, and finally replaces the Mali-400 which has been in action for a bit too long now, to be honest. It will be smaller than the original G51, so while it operates on just two cores, it will still be able to give the same performance. Both the G52 and G31 will support OpenGL ES 3.2 and the Vulkan graphics API.

These chips will probably now be in manufacturing and we will start to see them on devices in the latter part of 2018 and early 2019. Let’s hope that these give manufacturers alternatives when designing their entry-level and midrange devices.

