It’s another year, and another generation of ARM Cortex processors are being launched to power the newer generation of smartphones and mobile devices. The Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A75 high-efficiency application processors may not yet be available for devices at this time, but they promise an amazing future filled with smartphones that get smarter as you use them.

To date, the best Cortex processors you can have are the Cortex-A53 and the Cortex-A73, and chipmakers have been using these in big.LITTLE architecture configurations. The next generation will be the Cortex-A55 and A75. The Cortex-A55 will be the processor for midrange chipsets, mixing competent performance with efficient power handling. The power efficiency of the A55 is notable and will point to better power usage in devices.

The Cortex-A75 is the high-powered processor that should start appearing in devices early next year. The A75 boasts of at least 20% better performance than the A73, and now these new cores are optimized for better handling of AI and machine learning processes.

With already 10 licensees for usage of the A55 and the A75 processors, ARM says that devices with these cores may start appearing in early 2018. And pretty much, it’s exciting to unleash another generation of devices with more things they can do.

SOURCE: ARM Cortex A55, A75