ARM is continually in competition with Qualcomm in the chipmaking industry, and with visual experience now a major selling point in smartphones and mobile devices, the UK-based semiconductor giant must continue to reinvent its graphics offerings. Enter the Mali D71 display processing unit (DPU) which works in tandem with the Mali G72 graphics chip.

We have to explain that the Mali D71 DPU is totally separate from the Mali G72 graphics processing unit and works to give smartphones better resolutions and higher frame rates – especially in VR executions. The Mali D71 will be able to give smartphones 4K resolutions, even in VR apps, while consuming 30% less power.

This new offering by ARM also includes Assertive Display 5, which gives smartphones capability to view video and image content in HDR (high dynamic range). Such is the quality of this feature that it is able to give HDR capabilities to any display regardless of its dynamic range and gamut – even on standard dynamic range displays.

We look forward to Q1 and Q2 of 2018 to see the devices that would integrate ARM’s new graphics solutions. We will have to see then if it is better than what Qualcomm can come up with.

