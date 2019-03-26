Gone are the days when only the ultra-rich can afford to put security cameras in their mansions. Over the past few years, we’ve seen more affordable security systems that anyone can use to protect their homes. And now they even come in high-quality 4K HDR resolution. The latest to sport that quality is the Arlo Ultra camera system and it also comes with such features as color night vision, a wide 180-degree field of vision, and convenient wireless set-up.

Through its advanced image sensor and HDR processing, the Arlo Ultra cameras will give you the 4K video quality that you would need for your home security system. No grainy and blurry video and images here. You can even zoom in on the video clips if you need to take a closer look at things like clothing details or license plates. It also has one of the widest viewing angles in the wire-free security camera industry with its 180-degree diagonal field of view. This gives you the freedom and flexibility to place the camera or cameras in the best place around your home.

It also has an LED integrated spotlight so you can see colors even in the dark or if you prefer the usual black and white night vision. The audio quality that you can get from the camera is also pretty good since it has dual microphones that can bring you two-way audio and it even comes with noise cancellation features to focus on the important sounds like voices and not the background noise.

The camera comes in a wire-free setup and is also weather resistant so you don’t need to worry if you’re placing it on your porch or in your backyard. It is also easy to place anywhere with its magnetic mount. There is a built-in siren that can either be automatically triggered by motion and audio detection or manually activated for your added protection.

The Arlo Ultra security camera is now available through Best Buy and Amazon. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 1-camera set-up and it already comes with a year’s subscription to Arlo Smart Premier. The service uses AI and computer vision with 30-day rolling storage for your recordings.

SOURCE: Arlo