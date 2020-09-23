Arlo, a brand known for its connected cameras, has taken a huge leap with the introduction of the Arlo Essentials XL Spotlight camera that touts color night vision and battery life of up to a year. Alongside the Essential XL Spotlight, Arlo has also launched the Essential camera. Both weather-resistant cameras are part of the company’s reasonably priced Essential Series.

According to Arlo, both the wireless cameras feature 1080p HD video recording, two-way audio, and as you would expect, motion detection alerts going through with built-in siren. The XL Spotlight, which is slightly longer than the other cameras in the lineup – probably because of the battery size – offers 103-degree wide-angle lens coupled with 12x digital zoom.

As opposed to the XL Spotlight, the Essential camera comes with a battery life of about six months. The motion-activated spotlight on the XL camera turns on automatically on sensing movement in its proximity – the light can also be turned on manually from the Arlo application. What’s really interesting here is that both the wireless cameras don’t require a hub for connectivity, these can connect directly to the home Wi-Fi.

If you’re interested, the Essentials XL Spotlight camera is now available on pre-order at $149.99 through the company’s website and other major retailers. The Essential camera will however be listed on Walmart this holiday season for a sticker price of $99.99.