If you’ve always observed that pop superstar Ariana Grande actually looks like an anime character with her usual costume and onstage antics, well, there is now some grain of truth to that. She is now officially a character in one of the most popular game franchises, the Final Fantasy series. More specifically, her likeness will now be available as a playable character in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, another addition to the franchise which was released around six months ago.

It’s been well-documented that Ariana is a fan of Japanese pop culture and so she must also get a kick out of this. Her character called DW looks very much like what you would expect an anime version of the pop star to look like, complete with her trademark black bunny ears and long ponytail. She gave a preview to her fans of what the character will look like as well as some of the moves that she can do. She also shared a picture from her photo shoot or when they probably screen captured her likeness for the game or something.

This isn’t actually the first time that the Final Fantasy series has had a pop culture tie-in. Back when they released Final Fantasy XIII, British pop star Leona Lewis also did some things for the game including singing its theme song. Ariana Grande may seem like a random choice for this, but given her love of Japanese anime and her big following in countries where the game is big, then it may be an inspired choice.

There are no specific details yet as to when her character will finally appear in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, but her fans are super excited about it, given their reaction to her posts about it. And if you’re an Ariana fan, we will keep you updated as to when you can finally play DW in the game.

VIA: Kotaku