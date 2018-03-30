Google is definitely pushing for ARCore this year. We just shared with you the good news that support is arriving for the Huawei P20, Moto Z2 Force, and Nexus 6P. There’s also the Mi Mix 2S that rolled out with AI features and ARCore tech. It’s also coming to the Galaxy S9 and S9+. If you may remember, Google launched the ARCore 1.0 for developers at the Mobile World Congress last month as it was given focus by the tech giant. Google has presented to us what it wants for web-based augmented reality and we know there won’t be an end to it just yet.

The tech giant is believed to be bringing the technology to a new platform. In the near future, we will see ARCore in Chrome OS. This is expected since Google made it open source so more devices will be able to use it. Google hasn’t made any formal and official announcement yet but spotted on Chromium Gerrit is a mention of a refactor to add “support for ARCore.” Simply put, it is a process for creating ARCore devices through WebXR API. The latter is described as a web framework for virtual reality (VR) and AR content.

We’re not quite sure how this will work in Chrome OS-powered devices like Chromebooks but we see the potential. We’re assuming Google wants this ARCore for Chrome OS to work not on plain Chromebooks but on Chrome OS-powered tablets and hybrids. There may be limits but this is a good start.

VIA: XDA Developers