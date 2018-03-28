Rising from the ashes of the doomed Project Tango, Google’s ARCore is getting a warmer reception than its predecessor. The service aims to make augmented reality (AR) a household name to Android users worldwide. ARCore is already available in other popular devices – not just the Google Pixel smartphones, but also for the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8, the OnePlus 5, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. It looks like Google is finally making headway in making AR a feature that users would look out for in their devices.

But Google did promise that the push of ARCore would be to make AR available to as may as possible, and that means expanding to other devices from manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, ASUS, Xiaomi, HMD Global, ZTE, Sony, and Vivo. Recently, Google formally announced that the ARCore will be made available for the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, LG V30/V30+ (Oreo), and the ASUS Zenfone AR. Next on the list, the latest version of ARCore (1.1) will most likely be supported in the new Huawei P20, the Google Nexus 6P, the Motorola Moto Z2 Force, among others.

XDA Developers took a peek into the latest ARCore app that rolled out recently – that is version 1.1 – and there weren’t a lot of new features to be excited about. Within the device profile database folder however, were several new device profiles. The new devices listed here (under their code-names) include the following:

Google Nexus 6P

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Samsung Galaxy A5 2017

Samsung Galaxy A7 2017

XDA is a bit skeptical about the Nexus 6P receiving ARCore support, given that the service requires a lot of resources and a robust chipset. They feel that the Snapdragon 810 on the Nexus 6P might not be able to handle ARCore, but time will tell.

SOURCE: XDA