ARCHOS is one of the most prolific mobile brands we know. It offers several new smartphones at once so there are definitely more choices to confuse the consumers. At the upcoming Mobile World Congress, the French tech pioneers is offering new OXYGEN and DIAMOND series phones. Let’s start with the ARCHOS Oxygen 57, Oxygen 63, and Oxygen 68XL. These three phones boast an octa-core chipset with AI processing, 19:9 aspect ratio, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and the latest Android 9 Pie OS.

ARCHOS will make these phones available by May with a starting price of €99 (€99/€129/€149). Each model highlights different features. The ARCHOS Oxygen 57 boasts a large screen in an ultra-compact body. The ARCHOS Oxygen 68XL offers comfort in XL format while the ARCHOS Oxygen 63 delivers power under only €130.

The three differ in screen sizes: 5.7-inch, 6.3-, and 6.8-inch HD+ full displays. They are mid-rangers but they offer impressive screen-to-body ratio, high contrasts, vivid colors, AI features, and the latest in Android platform with a slice of Pie.

Batteries range from 2800 to 5000mAh. When it comes to imaging, they come with dual back cameras and a 5MP selfie shooter. The standard 3.5mm headphone jack and fingerprint scanner is still there.

ARCHOS Diamond



With better specs, features, and design is the ARCHOS Diaomond. It still costs below €300 so it is affodable enough. It comes with a pop-up camera that made the almost bezel-less display possible.

The 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio is beautiful combined with the in-display fingerprint reader.Other features include 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB), 2340×1080 FHD+ resolution, 3400mAH battery, and 404ppi.

SOURCE: Archos (1),(2)