ARCHOS has recently introduced a slew of AI-enabled products that will complement the ARCHOS Hello smart display. At this week’s IFA 2018 in Berlin, the French consumer electronics brand is showing off three new smart home devices namely the Archos Hello 5, Hello 7, and Hello 10. Each one promises smart functions and features at a low starting price of €129 which is about $150 in the United States. Aside from the ARCHOS Access 57 4G, expect these new Hello devices to say hello to those who’ve been thinking of upping up their smart home game.

You can now choose from several ARCHOS Hello products. Each one comes with a hi-def touchscreen display, high-fidelity audio system, Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, plus decent battery. The three new Archos devices differ in form and display size.

The ARCHOS Hello 5, Hello 7, and the Archos Hello 10 all promise smarter features for a smart living. They join the growing market of smart displays and smart speakers that offer a screen and speakers for a more convenient smart home management.

You can say that smart displays are basically tablets but they offer more. They’re not as portable but that’s okay because sometimes, you need something that will stay in place inside your living room, kitchen, or bedroom.

Each Archos Hello product has a camera and microphones that can be quickly turned off if your concern is privacy. As with the original ARCHOS Hello, this one allows you to watch your fave movies and TV shows, explore YouTube, listen to music, make video calls, and view any information or data you want to keep tabs on.

Before you get out of your house, check the weather forecast or your calendar. You may also ask for traffic conditions or directions to your destination. Set alarm or timer and make a shopping list. All these and more you can do with the ARCHOS Hello.

The ARCHOS Hello devices allow you to control any connected smart device whether security camera, light, plug, and air conditioning or heating system via the ARCHOS Hello Connect. This one integrates with most AI assistants like the Google Assistant.

The ARCHOS Hello 5, ARCHOS Hello 7, and 10 will be ready next month in Europe. Purchase from select retail stores and online at www.archos.com. Price tags read €129, €149 and €199 ($150, $174, $233).

SOURCE: ARCHOS