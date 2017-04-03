For eight seasons now, Archer has been one of the most underrated TV shows (not just among animated shows) currently on air, but it has been a critical hit with a cult following among those who appreciate adult animated comedy spy shows. Now as the premiere of the latest season is close, they are releasing a tie-in game that will let you solve cases even while watching the actual show. Archer P.I is now available for Android devices though the Google Play Store.

Since the season hasn’t yet started, there isn’t much you can do in the game for now. This is because you will be able to solve the cases given to you by also watching the show and pointing your device’s camera on the screen at certain scenes so you can get some clues. There will also be additional clues found in the “real world” like billboards, TV commercials, the Archer official Facebook page, and also the website of FXNetworks.com which owns the show.

For now, you can download the game and see a short introduction to the game, which includes you pouring Archer a drink (as one does, always). You will also apparently be able to see a clue in the official game poster by using the camera option within the game and pointing your phone at the pic below. Other than that, you will have to wait for the TV show to actually start in order to get cracking on the case and then later on, cases.

You can download Archer P.I from the Google Play Store for free. You only have to wait a couple more days to be able to fully play it since the show will premiere on April 5 on FXX, the sister station of FX where it originally airs.