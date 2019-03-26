In case you prefer to use Apple Music as your streaming service even though you’re an Android person, the Android app was probably a big convenience for you. Now if you have a Chromebook and you want to play music from there, we have good news for you. It looks like the latest update for the app now includes support for Chromebooks among other things. You also now get a new Browse tab to help you discover even more new music.

Previously, there were already some Chromebooks that are able to play Apple Music but only if the device can run Android apps so it was limited. But now, any device that can run the latest Chrome OS release will also be able to stream music from Apple Music itself. This is just the latest in their effort to bring the app to more devices as they recently brought Android Auto integration and native support for tablets.

The other new thing with this update is a modified Browse tab that gives users quicker and better access to music, playlists, and other sections that you can browse, including the Daily Top 100 list. It is meant to bring more focus to editorial highlights which they believe is one of the advantages of Apple Music over other music streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora, etc.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and improvements. You can update your Apple Music for Android app from the Google Play Store.

VIA: Apple Insider