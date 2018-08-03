For this week’s round of app updates, we have good news for those who love to get their coffee conveniently, those who love sharing large files with loved ones, and those who love to have easy access to their favorite websites. Google Pay can now be used to reload your Starbucks app. You will also now get “lightening fast transmissions” from ShareIt, which they probably meant as “lightning fast”. And lastly, Opera Touch update brings you an easy way to add any page on your home screen.

Google’s mobile wallet called Google Pay has now been added as another source with which to reload your Starbucks app. Although you can already directly use Google Pay to pay for your drinks at the brick and mortar stores, you will now be able to also use it to reload your gifts and rewards cards through the app. When you’re adding money through the Floating Action Button (FAB), you’ll see the Google Pay option there as well. Unfortunately, it will only work for one-time reloads and not auto-reloads.

Meanwhile, popular file sharing app ShareIt is also bringing several updates, the most important of which is that it can now share files faster. Despite the unfortunate typo in their changelog, this is good news for those who are in a hurry and would need to share and/or access large files through the app. They also mention “latest shows and movies to watch download and share” although we have doubts as to the legality of these entertainment shares.

Lastly, the Opera Touch app, which was launched a few months ago, has a new update as well. The app was created specifically for those who like to browse on their phones using just one hand. The new features includes the ability to star pages so you can add them quickly to your home screen as well as search suggestions that will reduce your typing so you can get to the searching part faster.

You can update the respective apps we mentioned through their Google Play pages. However, some of the rollouts may still be happening at this time, so you may have to wait for it to reach you.