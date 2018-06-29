Here we are with another round of app updates from some of the most popular in the market. Book-lovers will enjoy the newly redesigned Goodreads app which will get them further into a reading blackhole. Gboard meanwhile will let you add text overlays to the GIFs you’re creating. Telegram continues to court people into becoming the messaging app of choice by bringing new features that their competitors may not have yet. Let’s dive into what are these new things these three apps are bringing to their respective updates.

If you’re a voracious reader or even just a casual book-lover (if there are any such creatures), you already know that Goodreads is the online place to be. And now they have redesigned their mobile app so that it will be easier to use and also become more useful for those looking for their next read. The Explore section brings you trending books, articles from their editors, reading lists, author essays, etc. Your My Books section has also more customization options, like creating shelves by genres or other names that you want to name them. You can also find all your Kindle Notes and Highlights in this section. You can also now track your re-reads and it will count as a read if you’re doing your Reading Challenge. It’s also easier now to participate in a discussion about specific books, either in group discussions, reviews, and even messages.

GIFs are sometimes the way a lot of people communicate or react now. Google’s Gboard has also made it easier for people to insert GIFs into their conversations. You also previously can create your own GIFs right from your virtual keyboard. This time around, it’s letting you add custom text overlays in any color to the GIF that you’re making. There are also now additional effects that you can play around with. You can also search through the Gboard stickers using 15 more languages. Lastly, Gboard is adding 28 new languages to support: Bagri, Batak Toba, Bench, Bhili, Capiznon, Chavacano, Eastern Min, Fiji Hindi, Ge’ez, Gurani, Ingush, Karachay, Khorasani Turkic, Kipsigis, Maharashtrian Konkani, Lezgian, Mizo, Maguindanao, Malay (Brunei), Maranao, Southern Min, Northern Sami, Qashqa’i, Rinconada Bikol, Surjapuri, Tausug, Upper Saxon, Vasavi.

Telegram is bringing new features as well with this latest update. If you accidentally send the wrong photo or video to a contact or group, you can now delete the message and replace it with the correct media that you really meant to send. You can also now switch your playback to 2x faster so you can listen to messages faster. You can also now mark messages as read or unread so you can prioritize messages that need to be read or responded to. You can now tap and hold profile pics in the chat list to preview chats, create your own text URLs by using the “create link” option, and cancel messages before they’re sent. Just update to the latest version to enjoy all of these new treats.