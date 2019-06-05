The Edge Lighting feature that some Samsung devices with curved edge screens have is pretty useful especially if you don’t want your phone to disturb you but you’re waiting for important notifications. However, since it’s made specifically for messaging apps, the scope is pretty limited. A new app called “Edge Lighting fix for all apps” allows this feature to work for all other apps on your phone by sending an Edge Lighting notification even when your display is turned off.

You could actually get Edge Lighting to light up for your apps previously but it involved installing one of those third-party Always On Display apps. Unfortunately, since your OLED displays were completely black and then certain sections of the display would light up, it becomes a huge battery drain for your phone. Without the help of other apps, only notifications from your messaging apps would work with Edge Lighting when your screen is off.

This new app pushes the notification from the app that you want to monitor as an Edge Lighting notification. It also works with the EdgeLighting+ from the Good Lock app which lets your Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A8 devices have Edge Lighting that goes around the hole punches on their display.

XDA Developers says that you will need to read the full app description so that the app will work with no issues on your phone. After you’ve installed the app, it will ask you which of the apps on your phone that you want to light up the Edge Notification when your display is off.

You can download the “Edge Lighting fix for all apps” from the Google Play Store for free. Maybe Samsung can also consider having a fix for this in case you don’t like having third-party apps do this for you.