Aside from posts on social media, two other ways that people express their disappointment with an app is by creating reddit threads and posting negative reviews in the Google Play Store page of the app. Apex Launcher was previously one of the most popular (and some say the best) launchers available for Android devices but it looks like their latest update has undone all that good will. Users are not happy that the update erases their previous user settings and that there now seems to be an advertising platform.

Version 4.0 was marketed as a huge upgrade, but it looks like it really is, but for all the wrong reasons. Some users have reported that when they updated to the latest version, they lost some of the app’s functionalities, and worse, it erased all their previous settings. A lot of people customize their Android experience through launchers and therefore tweak a lot of settings so it’s a pain to have to re-flip all the switches that you’ve already previously set.

While this seems to be a random problem, the other that has got Apex Launcher users disappointed is the fact that they have seemingly launched an advertising platform. In fact, the ap comes with a message inviting brands to parent with them on an app recommendation platform “to reach the right audience at the right time.” We all know how much people hate ads in their apps, so this obviously didn’t go over well with long-time users.

If you haven’t updated yet to version 4.0, you might want to hold off on doing that. But if you already have and you’re not pleased, you can go to APK Launcher and get the version 3.3.3 so you can go back in time.

VIA: SlashGear