When Apex Launcher 4.0 was launched back in July, users said they weren’t happy with it. What happened was the app erased the previous user settings. Ads also appeared much to the chagrin of many fans. The app launcher has been around since 2012 but it’s not without any issues. Several reddit threads and posts on social media discuss the problems and negative reviews. From being one of the more popular launchers, it has become a disappointment. Mainly, an advertising platform was showing up when it wasn’t there before.

What happens is an invitation shows to invite users “to reach the right audience at the right time”. Ads on an app aren’t exactly an ideal form of advertising but it works for some markets and brands.

Apex Launcher has received new challengers and the gap further widens with the last update. Developer Android Does came up with this home screen app as a launcher a few years ago. It quickly became one of the best until the Action Launcher and Nova Launcher came along.

The recent update didn’t exactly help and now, its developer is admitting the last one wasn’t exactly successful as planned. The latest version of launcher is being pulled out and the v3 is rolling back in.

With this not-so-new update, the more obvious bugs, deleted settings, suggest app feature, and missing features are no longer experienced. The look and interface of the two versions may be similar but version 3 is said to be way better.

The previous version isn’t perfect. Users may still experience some issues though but not as frustrating as v4.

SOURCE: Play Store

VIA: Android Police