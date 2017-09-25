If you find an abandoned phone somewhere, and you have no clue as to who owns it, do you surrender it to a nearby police station or do you find out who owns it by yourself? That’s how you will actually play the new game called Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, from the creators of A Normal Lost Phone. By scrolling through the contents of a woman’s lost phone, not only will you be able to find out the identity of the owner (obviously named Laura or so we’re led to believe), but you will also try to solve her mysterious disappearance.

Just like the earlier game, you will have to scroll through the contents of the missing phone, which is actually mirrored on your own smartphone. This includes combing through messages, emails, photos, and other photos that have been installed on her device. So not only do you have to solve a puzzle and a mystery, but you also get to explore a story and get into the life of “a young adult in the digital age”.

Unlike the previous game where you had the chance to actually interfere in the story by sending messages on behalf of the owner of the phone, this time around they have removed that sort of disturbing aspect of the game. You adopt a fly in the wall role here. They have also included a warning that this is just a game and that in real life, you should not snoop through another person’s messages and actual phone.

You can download Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story from the Google Play Store for just $2.99. It’s a one-time payment so no more in-app purchases available.