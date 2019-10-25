At the very recent Anker On Board annual event in New York, the charging and consumer electronics company unveiled its newest line-up of products. This includes some colorful new power banks, a partnership with office furniture maker Steelcase, a new 4K projector, and a soundbar that’s also a Fire TV device. This is part of the company’s strategy to not just be a powerhouse in the portable charging industry but to create or co-create products that should make customers’ lives more convenient.

The PowerCore power banks are now available for pre-order and kick off a whole new line-up of charging products that are now more stylish and colorful. The PowerCore 111 Sense 10K has a fabric finish while the PowerCore Slim 10K has a classic finish. Products will begin shipping by January 7, 2020, but the midnight green color will start already by November 15, 2019. Other products in their pipeline include desktop chargers and wireless chargers, all colorful as well.

During the event, office furniture maker Steelcase made an appearance and showed off the product they co-developed with Anker called the Stelcase Flex Mobile Power. It’s an enterprise-level mobile power solution that is still lightweight and portable. You can use either at the office by attaching to your desk or work area or bring it with you outside if needed. It should be able to give you 7 days of power at 60,000 milliamp hours. There are no pricing and availability details yet.

Nebula, Anker’s portable projector brand is also launching a new product called Cosmos Max. It’s actually their first 4K projector that was created for home use and the first 4K home projector that sports 3D Audio. It, of course, has 4K Ultra HD resolution, 1550 ANSI lumens, and has four individual 10-watt speakers. It runs on Android 9 but hopefully will also be upgraded to Android 10. It will start on Kickstarter and can be pre-ordered for $999 but SRP at launch will be $1699.

Lastly, there’s a new soundbar in town and it’s the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition. Amazon says it’s actually the first soundbar that integrates the Fire TV experience. It has a 2.1 channel cinematic sound and 100W sound with 2 speakers and 2 separate subwoofers. It also has 4K HDR support so you can watch supported videos in that high quality. And of course, it has an Alexa-enabled voice remote. You can now pre-order it through Amazon in the US, Canada, UK, and Germany. It’s priced at $229.99 and starts shipping by November 21.