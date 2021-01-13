Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, Soundcore, has launched a new pair of true-wireless earbuds under the Liberty line. Officially called as the Liberty Air 2 Pro, the pair runs PureNote driver technology and offers advanced active noise-cancellation (ANC). The pair offers excellent audio, as made possible by the PureNote driver technology. The latter works with the 11mm driver in each earbud, coming from the ten hardened nano layers. The result is clarity at all frequencies and a very accurate sound.

Soundcore has tuned each earbud with ANC tuned on and turned off. This ensures that sound comes out as intended by the artist or musician. The Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds follow the Liberty 2 Pro from last year. The new pair though promises a “new noise cancelling experience that doesn’t compromise the sound in any environment”.

Several elements can be customized from transparency modes to ANC to sound profiles. The Liberty Air 2 Pro features three noise cancellation modes: Transport mode (when inside a vehicle), Outdoor mode, and Indoor mode. The outdoor mode uses less powerful ANC but with wider bandwidth. The Indoor mode lessens mid-range frequencies to block out voices.

The earbuds work and can be controlled with the Soundcore mobile app. It features HearID 2.0 that allows users audio frequency customization. The app and the Liberty Air 2 Pro can tune sound for every user depending on the result of a simple hearing test. It will make adjustments on the audio settings for a more individualized listening experience.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Features

The pair can last seven hours ANC off and six hours with ANC on. It comes with a Qi wireless charging case that can further extend battery life. With the Anker Fast Charging technology, you can quickly charge the phone.

Ten minutes of charging is enough to give it two more hours of playtime. Other features include a 6-mic uplink noise reduction, customizable user touch controls, voice-assistant compatibility (Siri), and Bluetooth connectivity. The IPX4-waterproof rated pair will come with nine sets of silicone ear tips.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro will be out in four color options: Crystal Pink, Sapphire Blue, Titanium White, and Onyx Black. Price tag reads $129.99. You can buy the pair online from BestBuy, Soundcore, and Amazon.