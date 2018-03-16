We know Anker as a reliable brand when it comes to chargers, power banks, and now wireless charging pads. Its numerous products have been ready to juice up more gadgets and devices. We remember the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD, Zolo Liberty+ wireless earphones, Eufy Genie smart device built-in Alexa, ZOLO Model Zero, and the new PowerWave wireless chargers. Several Anker Innovations items were also launched at the CES 2018 back in January. Now available on Amazon is the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad which is a new wireless charger for some of the premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, iPhone 8, and iPhone X.

The wireless charging pad comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 AC Adapter to it can charge many devices. It features an exclusive WaveBoost technology that allows faster and cooler charging, over-charge protection, radiation shielding, and foreign object detection. It works with most wirelessly-charged phones so you can have this charging pad for everyone at home. That is, if their smartphones are supported.

Even if your mobile phone has a protective cover case, it can still be charged because the Anker PowerWave can still transmit power through heavy materials.

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad is now available on Amazon for only $45.99.

SOURCE: Amazon