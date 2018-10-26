We’re more familiar with Anker offering wireless chargers but we know the brand also sells mini projectors and speakers. The company has rolled out the Nebula Mars II Portable Projector back in June and now it has a follow-up in the form of the Nebula Capsule II mini projector. It’s more of an upgraded version as it is now capable of display images and videos in 720p resolution and connects with USB-C. This projector is joined by some news about the Anker Model Zero speakers.

At a special launch event in New York City, Anker showed off the new mini projector that will launch on Kickstarter. Target delivery date is March 2019 so we’re crossing our fingers many people will support the project.

The Nebula Capsule series of Anker is relatively new but the two products run o Android TV. There’s a USB-C charging port while images are brighter at 200 lumens and 720p. Audio is improved with an 8W speaker that is best utilized with the Google Assistant.

Other specs and features of the Anker mini projector includes Chromecast functionality, Bluetooth, WiFi, AUX-out, HDMI port, and USB. It will be sold with a $400 price tag which is slightly more expensive than the previous model.

Anker has also revealed the Model Zero speakers. They boast a bag-like design that makes them more portable. Carry the speaker with you anywhere you want your favorite music blasting. Two new variants will be ready: the Model Zero+ and the Model Zero. They will be sold for $249 and $199, respectively.

The smart speakers use the Google Assistant so you can take advantage of quick smart home management, voice controls, and music streaming. Their batteries can run up to 10 hours on a single change. It’s not clear how the two will differ but the Zero+ features Dolby Audio already.

VIA: TheVerge, SlashGear