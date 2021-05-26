While you probably use your phone’s default charger for your device, there are also some third-party brands out there that can sometimes bring you more power. And now that brands like Apple and Samsung are not even including chargers in their flagship lines, all the more you can look to brands like Anker to juice up your devices. Anker is now introducing its new Nano II charger series that includes 30-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt variants. Depending on the model, you can charge phones, tablets, handheld consoles, and even laptops.

The secret to Anker’s powerful chargers that are contained in compact, nano sizes is the GaN II tech with Power Integrations to utilize the Innoswitch 4 chipset. This is the technology that makes it possible to be highly portable but also fast charging. They waited for the next-gen GAN so they wouldn’t need to choose between throttling its charging speeds or risk overheating. So now they are offering three options for you, depending on your needs: 30W, 45W, and 65W.

All three chargers have a single USB-C port and comes with Anker’s Power IQ 3.0 technology. It is able to work with the Super Fast Charging technology of Samsung, at least for selected Galaxy owners. It claims to even be faster than the standard 5-watt charger included with iPhone devices. And Anker is a trusted brand when it comes to accessories so it’s not a risk to be using it for your device even if it’s a third-party one.

The Nano II 65-watt charger can be used to charge any USB-C devices including laptops as it has more than double the charging power of other Anker chargers like the Atom PD 1 30-watt charger. And it’s actually smaller. Meanwhile, the Nano II 30-watt is smaller than a regular 5-watt charger but can also be used to charge things like a MacBook Air and Switch. The portability + the power of these Nano II series is actually worth it.

Anker’s Nano II chargers are now available for pre-order through its website and through Amazon. Prices are $29.99 (30W), $35.99 (45W), and $39.99 (65W). Products start shipping out by June.