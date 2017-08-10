No doubt that smart speakers are slowly becoming a standard in smart homes today. Not many people may still understand the use of such but there are those who know that Google Home with the Google Assistant or Amazon Echo with Alexa can be more than useful. The Internet of Things or whatever similar technologies are here to say. And if you want to join the bandwagon, most geeks will probably recommend the Echo. If you want it cheaper, then there’s the Echo Dot.

Amazon’s Echo models are affordable already compared to the Google Home but believe it or not, it can still be cheaper. No, we don’t think Amazon is releasing a cheaper version anytime soon but here is Anker with the Eufy Genie. From the company that makes powerful accessories such as power banks and wireless earphones, the Anker Eufy Genie is priced at only $34.99.

This one is a more affordable alternative to the Echo Dot as it already uses Alexa. It means it is the cheapest Alexa device today. It can easily turn your ordinary home into a smarter one with automation. As with most smart speakers, you can also hook it up to another speaker system for better quality. Alexa features may be limited but the basics are still there.

The Anker Eufy Genie is the first smart home device from the company. We’re expecting more similar devices to roll out soon. The device will be ready for purchase beginning August 16 through Amazon.

VIA: SlashGear