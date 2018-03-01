Will this be the year that wireless charging becomes the trend for mobile devices? Well, it’s still early days but with the announcement of new mobile devices that support it, we may see a surge in brands releasing accessories to support this feature. Anker, a big player in the third-party power solutions market, has now just announced a new line of wireless chargers called PowerWave and the first two “members” of this family are the PowerWave 7.5 Pad and the PowerWave 7.5 Stand.

The difference between these two products seem to be obvious from their names. The Pad is a circular and horizontal flat pad while the Stand is an angled, well, stand. The former seems to be the prettier of the two but the latter is the more practical since it can still be used “normally” even as you’re charging. You can also position your phone in landscape mode so you can watch videos and it will still be able to power up.

While the number 7.5 is in its name, 7.5W doesn’t seem to be its maximum as it can accommodate the 10W that a Galaxy Note 8 requires. It may have to do with the iPhone X which has a threshold of 7.5W. It also supports other smartphones that use the Qi wireless charging standard (although it doesn’t explicitly say that it’s Qi).

As for its availability and pricing, we don’t know anything yet about those. But expect an announcement from Anker soon since they’ve already posted an unboxing of their PowerWave wireless chargers.

SOURCE: Anker