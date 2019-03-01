Whether you’ve continually played the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game on your phone or you haven’t touched it for some time now, the latest update might incentivize you to continue or to go back. You now get a new interior design mini-game called Happy Homeroom where you get to express your creativity and decorate to your heart’s content. Well, as long as you have a lot of furniture to play around with and you also need to to get on the good side of the judges.

Not anyone can access the Happy Homeroom though. You will have to be a Camp Manager Level 6 and above and you will need to get a voucher to play the mini-game. The voucher will replenish every day so you’ll need to wait if you’ve already finished playing it for the day. When you’re in, all you have to do is design a room using the furniture you’ve collected throughout the game.

Lottie and other judges will then decide if your design is good enough and if it matches the chosen theme, you will get a passing grade and a level up in the Happy Home Academy. If you’re a really good designer, you’ll even get special materials that you’ll need to build rare golden furniture.

The update also brings some other features to the main game itself. You get new local produce, another mini-game called Blathers Treasure Trek (which is more like a board game), and Pete’s Parcel Service which lets you complete animal requests without having to visit their actual location.

You can now update your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to be able to play these new things. If you haven’t played it in a while, this might be the right time to come back.

SOURCE: Nintendo