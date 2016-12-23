Who here believes you can never have too many Angry Birds in your life? No one? Well, apparently the titular birds and their enemy pigs are still pretty much popular since Rovio has decided to release a new variant of the game, and this time, you don’t need that much of a talent in physics or flinging avian creatures at swines. Angry Birds Blast is the newest game that is available for Android devices, and this time, all you need to do is pop balloons and recognize same colored ones.

Yes, the new game is a typical color matching balloon puzzler and in order to free the birds and stop the pigs from wreaking their usual , you would have to match three in a row to be able to pop the balloons. There are over 250 levels filled with the usual stuff that you will see in games like this. You can get boosters, match 5/7/9 bubbles to create greater impact, and you can even combine boosters to create “devastating combos”.

You can also join daily challenges to win more points and get more weapons to defeat the pigs. For the competitive players, there are leaderboards where you can climb the ladder and even compare high scores with friends. Or you can ask help from friends as well by connecting the game to your Facebook account (well, that is, if you want to lose friends because of those pesky auto requests).

You can get Angry Birds Blast from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available but you can just ignore them if you don’t want to use real money for a game like this that at best can be a time-waster when you’re bored or have nothing else to do. Or if you’re still a huge fan of Angry Birds and we won’t judge you.