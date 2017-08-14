One of the things that smartwatch users were looking forward to with Android Wear 2.0 was Google Assistant support. It made you feel like you were in one of those heist or spy movies where you talk to your wearable device and then it does things for you. However, it looks like a bug in the platform has removed most functionalities for the virtual assistant. While Google has said they are looking into it, there is no clear timeline yet as to when this will be fixed.

According to users in the Google product forum, the only thing that the Google Assistant can do right now is to conduct a Google search for you upon request. While this may still be useful for some people, the other functionalities that it could previously do for you is now gone. If you tried asking it to send a text or schedule an appointment or turn on a smart light, it will answer with “Sorry, I can’t do that” or do a Google search, which you of course don’t need.

Some have suggested disconnecting the smartwatch from the phone and then reseting it. While it has worked for some people, eventually the bug would recur after a day or two. In another forum, there are also complaints about a bug that recurring reminders from Google Now have been disappearing even though users were not doing anything manually to it.

In the Google Assistant forum, a community manager named Ernest says they have identified the issue and are gathering feedback from users while they are working on a fix. But there was of course no promise as to when this will be fixed. Another community manager in the other forum said that the best way to get a quick fix to problems like this is to submit feedback through the Android Wear app.

SOURCES: Google (1), (2)