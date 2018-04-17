In an official blog post, Google has announced that they now have a Release Candidate for the Android Things platform coming from their developer previews. The release candidate is Android Things Developer Preview 8, and the mothership thinks that this platform is now stable enough and contains all the APIs and features it wants in the platform. If you are a software for internet-of-things (IoT) devices, then this will be good news for you indeed.

Android Things is probably going to be Google’s official platform for IoT devices. Android Things Developer Preview 8, the release candidate, focuses on improvements related to the installation of of apps and managing permissions on the platform. Specifically, it will now be easier for developers to manage apps, control the amount of RAM and storage assigned to apps and data, and get an overview of the storage space required by each program.

Remember that at CES 2018 earlier this year, Google showcased Android Things powering various consumer products, like smart displays with Google Assistant, smart speakers, and other devices such as 3D printers and robots. Google is partnering with a number of manufacturers and tech brands for Android Things, including Lenovo, LG, JBL, Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP, Rockchip, iHome, Goertek and Tymphany.

Google I/O 2018 is not too far away, and it is not far-fetched to imagine that the annual conference could be the big launch for Android Things. Watch out for that, coming in a month or so.

