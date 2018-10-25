We have to admit it but Android isn’t exactly the most secure mobile platform out there. It may be the most popular with millions of smartphones running the different versions of Android. Google has made an improvement in the last few years by releasing security patches each month. They’re available alright but the challenge lies on every OEM because they will be the one to finalize and schedule the updates. The point of the monthly Android Security Bulletin is to let the Android consumers know new updates and bug fixes are ready.

Google is doing its best and going the extra mile to deliver a more secure and more advanced platform but it’s a different story when a new Android version reaches an OEM. Now we’re hearing a new effort to require manufacturers to keep the smartphones updated. Such an obligation is said to be included in a contract with Google.

The Verge shared information that a certain contract requires Android phone manufacturers to install updates for a minimum of two years of at least four security updates. This seems an unnecessary reminder but some brands need to hear from Google devs.

Earlier at the Google I/O, a Google executive also mentioned something related. Android security head David Kleidermacher said the official agreements between Google and its partners will soon include a provision for regular security updates as a requirement.

Included in the terms are devices introduced after January 31. Next year and beginning on January 31, 2019, those security mandatory devices must receive the latest updates available.

This is definitely good news. Now it’s up to the phone makers and OEMs to keep the promise.

VIA: The Verge