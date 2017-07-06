The latest Android Security Bulletin was recently published by the Android development team. It includes a number of important updates for security vulnerabilities especially affecting the Google Nexus and Pixel. The July 5 security patch level is the latest to be released for Android users with eligible devices. The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository will have the source code patches soon so developers and users can start working on them.

With the new Android security bulletin, errors and issues can be officially fixed. One major issue is a media framework vulnerability that could be easily compromised. One remote attacker could be enabled with only the help of a special file.

It sounds serious but there is no report yet of any customer exploitation according to the Google devs. That’s good news so at least we know that there is already a way to prevent such from happening. There is a possibility but the security patch will keep your device safe.

Factory Images for Nexus and Pixel Devices are available HERE while the Full OTA can be found HERE.

Note that this particular bulletin delivers two security patch level strings for Android partners: 2017-07-01 which is the partial security patch level string and 2017-07-05 which is the complete security patch level string.

SOURCE: Android | Google APIs(1)(2)