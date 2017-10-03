Google continues to be right on time in releasing their monthly security patch for Android, with the updates for October now available. What’s interesting this month is that Google has started with a separate bulletin that deals with specific Pixel/Nexus issues.

Google clarified that all Android devices needed the standard Android Security Bulletin for October to declare the latest patch level in your device. For this patch, the critical fixes still relate to vulnerabilities in the media framework, where remote code execution by malware and hackers can happen when your device is unpatched.

The new Pixel/Nexus security bulletin will obviously apply only for the named devices and will not be needed to declare the latest security patch level. The issues dealt with by this security patch are specific for Pixel and Nexus devices only. Check out the specific patches and details at the official Pixel/Nexus security bulletin page.

For the regular Android Security Bulletin, Nexus and Pixel users can obviously wait for the OTA notification to download the patch. If you want to jump the gun, you can flash the factory images downloaded from the official site, but note that this will delete all your data. The other way is to manually download the OTA update.

SOURCE: Android