While most of us are looking toward future devices to give us our Android kicks, some people are more interested in using their existing devices with Google’s platform. Over at the MoDaCo forums they’re working on porting Android to Samsung’s Omnia and, as the screenshots here show, they’ve had some degree of success.

The Omnia is usually a Windows Mobile 6.1 phone, with a 3.2-inch WQVGA resistive touchscreen, 5-megapixel autofocus camera, 2100MHz 3G, Bluetooth and WiFi. So far, the porting team have managed to transfer Android to the smartphone, boot it and load the kernel, and get basic touchscreen support.

There are still problems, though; most of the hardware lacks Android support, so no phone or camera access, and some of the hardware buttons don’t yet work. The touchscreen occasionally freezes, and sometimes the whole screen turns black, shows streaky text or other glitches, which have to be fixed with a restart. Still, it sounds like you can try it on your own Omnia without necessarily losing your Windows Mobile install; Android is loaded from a microSD card.

[via Patrick Soon]