Android Q Beta is now available for old and new Pixel owners. The Android development team has been working on the new Android dessert the past months so expect changes and updates will be released as more people test the new OS on their devices. More models are ready for the Android Q beta program but all Pixel smartphones will go first. New features and optimizations will be available. We’ve listed them the other day but we can’t wait to learn more detailed information.

Before the Android Q Beta was made official, we mentioned Android Q would blocking background clipboard reads. There seems to be truth to it as Android Q will be blocking background clipboard access.

Clipboard data can be easily accessed by any app but it could be problematic. They may be serious security issues but good thing Android Q will be offering changes.

Android Q will be more secure than ever sans the clipboard access. Without it, copying-pasting of important information won’t be possible except when enabled or when really needed.

Clipboard access will still be available on default for keyboard apps like Gboard. No information on when other apps may take advantage of the clipboard manager but it should be okay for most keyboard apps.

VIA: XDA Developers