Over a couple of years ago, the Android development team introduced a new helpful option. The “install unknown apps” permission was added to the Android Oreo. This aimed to protect the phone from automatic download and installation of apps a user may not know. It actually helped the users to install APKs downloaded from outside sources. Other than the Play Store, there are sources of apps and updates. More often than not, the apps are not safe and secure.

In Android 8.0, installing apps and APKs from non-Play Store servers can’t be easily installed. That is good news already but the next serving of Android Q makes it even more secure.

The Android Q beta release made it known to us that a user can disable the permission after each install. Usually, Pie and Oreo would inform you if it’s your first time to install a downloaded APK.

With the Android Q update, you can choose ‘Settings’ or ‘Cancel’. You will be asked ‘Allow from this source’. You can choose not to just to be sure. This option is chosen unless disabled.

The latest Android Q Beta version changes all that. After an APK install, the ‘Allow from this source’ mode is disabled. The toggle is then disabled especially after several attempts from Google apps like Chrome and Drive.

A ‘For your security’ prompt will be asked again should you decide to download an app from a third-party source. You can enable/disable the feature depending on how you regard the process.

Some people may not be happy with this extra step but it is necessary for most devices that are open to a lot of things. We don’t want to hear more malware discoveries so to be sure, embrace the warning when you see it.

Don’t panic when you see this prompt: Your phone and personal data are more vulnerable to attack by unknown apps. It’s okay. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

