It’s that time of the year when Android fans eagerly await the official rollout of the latest major update for the platform. Well, those who have Nexus and Pixel devices, at least. Reliable tipster Evan Bless posted on his Twitter account a calendar for August 2018 and based on that tweet, it looks like August 20 is the day when we’ll finally see the public version of Android P start rolling out to Google devices. That is also the day when we’ll finally find out what sweet dessert P stands for.

In the calendar image that he tweeted out, Blass who goes by the Twitter handle @evleaks placed a letter P on the 20th day. It’s probably not that much of a stretch since Oreo rolled out last year on August 21 so it may follow that Google is sticking to the schedule this year as well. If the tip is right, expect Google Nexus and Pixel devices to start receiving the updates on that day. As for other Android devices, you know the drill, you’ll have to wait a few more months probably before your OEM or your carrier starts bringing you the update.

What Android P will bring to your device isn’t that much of a secret anymore as we’ve seen the developer preview roll out when they first announced it. We can expect improved gesture navigation with its taps and swipes and pulls, especially when it comes to multi-tasking. The app switcher has been fully redesigned and you can swipe through the new-look list or use gestures to switch between apps. The Markup native screenshot editor has also been improved so expect to use more of this once it rolls out.

We may also find other smaller features and changes that were not previously announced when they finally release it this August. What we still don’t know until know is what P will be called. There are many sweet candidates like Popsicle, Pancake, Peppermint, Pecan Pie, etc. Or Google might just surprise us and choose something totally different this time around.

But if you’re expecting any announcement about new Google devices, you just might be disappointed. The upcoming Pixel 3, Pixel XL, and maybe even a new Daydream View VR headset is expected later this year, maybe sometime this October.