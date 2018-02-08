While numerous OEMs and brands are scrambling to get the highly-anticipated Android 8.0 Oreo update, some people are more concerned with the new features and improvements that will come with the Android P. As early as now, we know Android P will come to Nokia smartphones once available. We’re being prepped for the possibly Android Peppermint Pocky. We’re still a couple of months before the Google I/O 2018 where the ‘P’ dessert will be served to the Android community.

One idea that we may find questionable is that the new Android version may let carriers control the LTE signal bars. You see, those cellular and Wi-Fi icons show us the quality of the connection. As for LTE, there’s no way to know the quality but an Android Open Source Project file shows the next Android platform may allow those mobile carriers to define signal strength.

Some carriers like Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone Libertel requested to have the LTE strength and signal bars controlled. Usually, OEMs can control the number but with Android P, carriers can have such control.

LTE signal bars may soon show the strength at a location like when you look at the WiFi signal. The LTE bars may still be dependent on the market since not all countries have the same dBm settings. Showing the strength will prove useful to mobile users but carriers may abuse this. They can show more signals even when the connection is really limited.

VIA: XDA Developers