When you do a lot of screenshots on your mobile device for one reason or another, trying to find it eventually can sometimes be a bit difficult. Well, they’re all in one folder so there’s that, but still, it may be hard to scroll through all of those screencaps just to get what you’re looking for. If you use a Samsung device, one of the things to look forward to when the Android 8.0 Oreo finally arrives is that it will name your screenshot according to where you took it from.

It’s not anything major of course, but it’s an important feature to have if you do take a lot of screenshots, either for work or for your personal purposes. What it does is that whenever you take a screenshot, the file name will include what app you took it from, aside from the time and date which has always been included. So if you took the screenshot from Facebook, the file name will give you Screenshot_Facebook and then the numbers for the date/time.

It doesn’t seem to be part of the Android 8.0 Oreo update per se but rather this is something from Samsung itself. So if you’re using a non-Samsung device that will eventually run on Oreo, you won’t see this minor screenshot naming feature, unless your OEM sees this and eventually applies it to their devices as well.

Now as to when Samsung owners will get a stable build of Oreo, that is still up in the air. Until then, you’d have to manually rename your screenshots or just let them be and scroll through all of them until you find what you’re looking for.

