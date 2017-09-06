While a lot of people are excited to get their Android 8.0 Oreo update for their devices, we probably still have a long way to go, as has been our past experiences with previous major updates. And that’s a good thing too, as apparently, there are still some kinks to be ironed out. Some Reddit users are complaining that when they received the update, the device keeps defaulting to mobile data usage, even if the WiFi is also turned on.

Reddit user Unusual_Sauce said he noticed a spike in his mobile data usage after his smartphone updated to Oreo. He eventually concluded that if you have both your mobile data and your WiFi turned on, the device would still be favored. The easier solution would be to just turn off your mobile data when you’re in a place with WiFi, but that’s a hassle and should not be the case since our mobile devices are supposed to make our life easier (right? right?).

Some users were also experiencing the same thing and one pointed out that after the Oreo update, the “mobile data always active” setting in the Developer Options were actually enabled. Previously, it was off by default and that is why your phone would automatically switch to WiFi without having to turn off data.

Google says they are aware of the problem and are now working on fixing it. So for those who think this will be a major hassle for you, maybe don’t update to Oreo yet until it has been resolved.

SOURCE: Reddit

VIA: 9 to 5 Google