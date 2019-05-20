Google has always been serious about protecting the privacy and security of users. Android as a mobile platform is easily customizable but it’s not as secure as it should be. The tech giant certainly has efforts to make things right that is why the promise of regular monthly updates is already there. So far, so good. Monthly security patch levels are available but it’s always up to the OEM or carrier to release the said updates. Hijacking attempts are normal but these attacks must be addressed immediately.

Most attacks can be tagged from automated bots. They’re common alright but you sure don’t want them. If not bots, there are targeted and phising attacks that can be really dangerous.

The Android security team has already come up with solutions. One step is to add a recovery number. It’s only one process and there are more things to try and do.

Recently-concluded research done by experts from the University of California, San Diego and the New York University has discovered some interesting facts. The recovery phone number on a Google Account is effective as it can block up to 66% of targeted attacks, 99% of bulk phishing attacks, and 100% of automated bots.

Another layer has been added. Provide additional proof to know it’s really you especially when asked. The latest protection possible is Google’s automatic and proactive hijacking protection. A 2-Step Verification may also be useful with a recovery phone number.

The best thing to do now is how to try to recover your account every time you use your phone or access the whole Android ecosystem. It does increase the risk of account lockout though.

Most people either don’t recall their other address. Do everything in your power to keep accounts secure and updated especially if you’re a high-risk user or a business leader.