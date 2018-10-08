Sorry, Jelly Bean. Google Chrome will stop supporting the old version of Android. This means if your device is still running on Android 4.1, Android 4.2, or Android 4.3, Chrome may not work properly in the future. It’s not that Google wants to forget about you but usually, this move is because a company wants to focus more on other and newer things. Chrome is only one app but we know others may also follow or maybe has already stopped their support.

There’s nothing to be sad about there. It is what it is. Jelly Bean is old news and soon, the minimum API level for Chrome will be Android 4.4. KitKat. The news is important but we know the percentage of people who use Android Jelly Bean phones is very little. Maybe it’s time for that sector of the Android community to move one.

But then again, Android Jelly Bean users still account for some 3.5% of the market. The market has already reached a billion. So that’s still about 35 million devices on Jelly Bean. There is no mention how soon Google will stop support and which devices from which OEMs will be affected first but we think there are only a few models out there.

VIA: XDA Developers