While most probably wait for upcoming new features for Android devices and Google apps during Google I/O, there are also those that watch out for the latest privacy and security tools that the tech giant will bring. These are especially important during these times when people expect transparency from the companies they entrust their data to. Google has announced a new Privacy Dashboard coming to Android 12 as well as features and technologies that should make users feel safer in using various apps and devices.

The Privacy Dashboard coming to Android 12 will give users an overview and timeline view of their last 24 hours in terms of access to location, microphone, and camera. This tool will further push that privacy is a main goal of the platform. The dashboard will basically show you what apps are currently using the three aforementioned tools as well as other sensitive data that you may be sharing. It will also have quick setting toggles so users can easily block access to the camera and mic in case they need or want to.

Google also announced some new tools to make it easy for you to manage and control your data on their various apps. They’re bringing a new “quick delete” function so you can delete the last 15 minutes of your search history with just one tap. You can also have a passcode-protected space in Google Photos so you can store items in that Locked Folder. On Google Maps, you will get reminders that your Location History is on in your Maps timeline and you can turn it off right there without going to your settings.

Storing and managing passwords in Chrome is also getting a boost. When it detects a compromised password, you will see a “change password” button and tapping it will help you navigate the entire process. You can opt to change the password manually or at ay point during the process. The built-in password manager also helps create strong and unique passwords for websites and accounts so even if the site isn’t supported yet.

There are of course a lot of issues right now when it comes to transparency from tech companies. But with Google’s renewed emphasis on privacy and security, these tools will hopefully assuage some (with emphasis on some) of their users fears.