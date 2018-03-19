More Android Go phones are coming to the United States. Alcatel wants to start by rolling out the 1X and 3X. These phones were first introduced during the MWC 2018 last month. The models will be ready unlocked which means you can use them with most carriers in the country. They may only be Android Go but they are equipped with almost premium specs like the 18:9 display of the Alcatel 1X. It’s already based on Android Oreo out of the box so you can enjoy the latest features.

The Alcatel 1X is an Android Oreo Go Edition is still an entry-level phone but it already comes with an 18:9 display which is usually used on premium flagship phones. It’s one long screen that offers a bigger display. The larger the display, the more information can be shown. The 1X boasts a 5.3-inch FullView display, 5MP selfie camera with flash and Social Mode, 13MP rear camera, One-Handed Mode, and a fingerprint sensor. The specs appear high-end but it really is just a budget-friendly phone priced below $100.

There’s also the Alcatel 3V. It’s another entry-level phone but it already features a dual-camera system on the rear. It’s bigger with a 6-inch screen with 18:9 display with 2K resolution, Face Key, fingerprint sensor, split-screen, and a 3D curved back. No information on pricing and availability but we know the Alcatel 3V will be out in the country sooner than soon.

VIA: SlashGear