Google is introducing new Android features for summer. There are six new features the whole Android community will benefit from starting from the earthquake alerts to scheduling text messages to safer passwords among others. The three billion active Android devices in the world today can take advantage of the upgrades the Android team is bringing. Mainly, the features are focused on privacy, protection, and safety of the consumers. Let’s start with the Android Earthquake Alerts System which is now rolling out to more parts of the globe.

Back in April, the Android Earthquake Alerts System was made available in Greece and New Zealand. The service was introduced last year in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The service is powered by ShakeAlert.

It’s now available in key markets namely the Philippines, Turkey, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. The Android Earthquake Alerts System is now available in countries with higher earthquake risks. More countries will get it in the coming months.

A new Emoji Kitchen sticker set is ready. It’s been updated so you can have the best emoji to use. Expect Contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions when you update your Gboard. It’s available in devices running at least Android 6.0 in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Google Assistant has been updated so you can do more with your favorite apps. Feel free to finish tasks like pay your bill, checking miles on Strava, and more. Use your voice to access more apps.

Voice Access has received improved gaze detection and password input. They allow voice navigation which may be useful for those with motor disabilities.

For Android Auto, you can also expect more customization and new app experiences with the updates. You can set dark mode manually, personalize launcher screen directly, and enjoy easier browsing with the A-Z button in the scroll bar, “back to top” option, and new tabs in the media apps. You can also now view parking and navigation, and EV charging apps.

Last but not least, Messages now lets you star a message. This will help you keep track of things that are important to you. This way, you can easily find the content or message when you need to access something.