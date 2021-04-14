Fast Pair has been around for a few years now. The Android developers introduced it to make Bluetooth pairing easier. It’s been improved several times like finally allowing Bluetooth headphone pairing across smartphones. We also remember the Find My Accessories feature, True Wireless, Connected device , and Find My Device. The Fast Pair UI was also enhanced to be more prominent. This time, a new Fast Pair experience is ready. The update includes an easier-to-use layout so pairing is faster and more convenient.

Android brings the updated Fast Pair for most Android phones. This change allows connecting to more Bluetooth devices from top partners such as Sony and JBL Audio. There are probably more than a hundred of Bluetooth-enabled devices now part of the list from speakers to headphones that can take advantage of fast pairing.

You only need one tap to connect to a new Bluetooth device. That is the promise of the Android team. Bluetooth pairing is easy enough but it gets faster and more convenient with the official Fast Pair feature.

The Android developers want you to enjoy fast Bluetooth connectivity every time. If you think last year’s update made the experience faster already, the pairing experience is even faster and smoother after the latest update.