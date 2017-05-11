There are so many possibilities when it comes to creating new apps and software, only if you’re willing to experiment and be digitally adventurous of course. Android Experiments is a platform that was created for just that and as Google I/O is set to start in a few days, Google has added a few new apps to the website, ranging from things you can try out on your phone’s home screen to an animal detector to an app opener.

Aside from housing your important apps or your wallpaper, the home screen can actually be a canvas for experimental apps as well. The Home Screen Arcade app turns your wallpaper into an arcade game with classics like Pacman, Tetris, Pinball, etc and your game controllers as widgets on your home screen. Meanwhile the Short Stories app is a text-based multiple-choice game which gives you a scenario as a notification and you will respond with your choice. It will only work with devices running on Android 7.0 and above because it will use the App Shortcuts feature.

Meanwhile the Animal Detection device is a little box that uses advanced machine learning, cameras, sensors, neutral nets and is powered by Android Things. As the name suggests, it can detect wild animals and records not just images but as well as environmental data so you can use it for scientific research and tracking endangered animals. Camarada is a camera app which can help you create 3D videos with the help of multiple smartphones synced with one another. No need for expensive camera equipment.

But probably the most useful of the current experiments is an app called Taskzy. It is a context-aware app that launches an app or apps based on the specific conditions and parameters that you set. For example, it can automatically launch a music app when your headphones is plugged in, you’re not moving, and the weather is icy. There are tons of possible combinations that you can create and Taskzy will launch the app for you.

SOURCE: Android Experiments