Google last year started releasing a list of apps and games that are included in the Android Excellence program to recognize those that have “set the bar” in terms of quality, a user experience that everyone can appreciate, and of course, strong technical performance. They refresh the list every quarter and for the first three months of 2018, those included in the program are apps like the Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC and games like Marvel’s Contest of Champions.

The Lightroom CC has been a favorite of mobile photographers as it is pretty easy to use in capturing, editing, and sharing photos, especially if you’re big on the whole Adobe Creative ecosystem. There are presets but you can also use some advanced editing techniques. Another new app included is Seven – 7 Minute Workout Training Challenge which is a perfect app for those who have no time to go to the gym but need a little bit of workout in their lives. The SoloLearn app meanwhile teaches you to code for free in case you want to learn something new.

As for the games, these are three of the newest ones added to the list. CodyCross: Crossword Puzzles brings the age old hobby to your mobile phone. Orbital 1 is a beautiful 3D game that is also a brutal real-time multiplayer game with battles and quests to quench your fighting thirst. And in preparation for the upcoming Infinity War, you might want to play the game Contest of Champions where you build your own squad from the massive Marvel Universe.

Other apps in the Android Excellence program are Dashlane, iCook, PhotoGrid, Runtastic Results, and WPS Office. Games include Angry Birds 2, Little Panda Restaurant, Sky Dancer Run among others. Check out the full list in the source link.

SOURCE: Google