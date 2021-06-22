We learned about the Android Enterprise Essentials back in December last year. It was made ready for smaller businesses and brands. The past months, we have seen how it has become helpful to companies and business people. There have been efforts to improve on security while making things more productive than ever especially in this time when mobility is important. You see, people are still encouraged to do social distancing but economies have also started to open. Mobility is important and so the Android team is bringing business tools that will help owners and employers to serve customers and digitize work.

While there is still the thread of COVID, there are also security threats in businesses. Believe it or not, about 47% of companies have seen the rise in cyberattacks since working from home. Security attacks are not pretty. They are devastating for anyone. Good thing Google wants to further help the business owners and consumers whether of small to medium-sized companies.

Management of products and the company’s resources is important. With Google’s security-first approach, you can rest assured data are secure and safe. Android Enterprise Essentials is an affordable approach to security service for businesses.

SMBs can benefit from the Android Enterprise Essentials. They offer secure and helpful solutions for companies. If you need more streamlined security and management solutions, Essentials is for you. The system is now available in more markets including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom. More countries will also get the service.

Some of the Essentials benefits include more secure devices. Management is easier too, thanks to an easy-to-use streamlined portal. For those in the UK, you may hear about how Essentials helped the National Services for Health Improvement. Asphalt and concrete supplier Morris & Perry also implemented Essentials that allowed the employer to have the staff choose devices and offer security features. Read more about Essentials HERE.