According to Google, October is a month not to let the guard down as far as security goes, more so for enterprise-level security. Malware attacks and other security threats are on the radar of security professionals at Google for the Cybersecurity Awareness Month – with attention focused on safeguarding the corporate data that can be exposed by hackers. For this Google has mechanisms in place like the Google security services equipped with anti-phishing features in the form of Google Safe Browsing or Google Play Protect for monitoring malware threats.

A recent analysis by Google of its in-house Google Security Services and Android Enterprise security solutions for enterprise devices has positive results. It was found out that only .003-percent of devices have any active Potentially Harmful Applications (PHA). A very bleak probability which is even less than any western country being hit by an asteroid for associative comparison.

To achieve this feat Google has made use of a combination of malware defense and management APIs for flexible control on security levels of specific corporate devices that contain sensitive data. This is aided fully by the Google Play Protect’s real-time scans, weeding out any malicious apps every day from a huge library and also identifying PHAs for immediate action. This works in offline mode too – users can scan the devices manually.

This is further full proofed with the admin controls of the Android Enterprise which restricts the installation of malicious apps or only allows certain secure apps to be installed. Applications from unknown sources cannot be installed which closes down the window for any attacks. Overall Google has tightened the leash on any changes of hack attacks on Android Enterprise devices.